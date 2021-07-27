Hannaford recalls multiple bakery products

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- It's a familiar nuisance to residents across the Capital Region—potholes. A group of residents in Watervliet decided to take action and fill several of them with their own resources. In response to shedding light on the issue, the City of Watervliet is now prioritizing the problem.

"I don't think it's unique for anybody. Any mayor or any city or any place across the country has to deal with it," Watervliet Mayor Charles Patricelli said. "There’s always going to be people that say, this what you should be doing first.”