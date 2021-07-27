Hannaford recalls multiple bakery products

(NEWS10)- Hannaford said it is recalling multiple bakery products that contain McCormick’s Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning. McCormick’s spice was recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.

Hannaford said the recall is for store-baked private label bakery items purchased between June 22 and July 27. The grocery chain said customers can return the products to the store for a full refund.

Recalled products

  • Product Name: Classic Garlic Focaccia
  • Size: 12oz
  • Recalled UPC#: 4126871845
  • Product Name: Classic Focaccia
  • Size: 11oz
  • Recalled UPC#: 4126871846
  • Product Name: Classic Asiago Focaccia
  • Size: 12oz
  • Recalled UPC#: 4126871847
  • Product Name: Pepperoni Party Bread
  • Size: 21oz/Serves 10
  • Recalled UPC#: 4126875588
  • Product Name: Hannaford Classic Focaccia
  • Size: 11oz
  • Recalled UPC#: 4126875743
  • Product Name: Hannaford Classic Garlic Focaccia
  • Size: 11oz
  • Recalled UPC#: 4126875744
  • Product Name: Hannaford Bacon Party Bread
  • Size: 11oz
  • Recalled UPC#: 4126875743
  • Product Name: Hannaford Classic Asiago Focaccia
  • Size: 11oz
  • Recalled UPC#: 4126875745



