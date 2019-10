PITTSFIELD, M.A. (NEWS10) With the weather getting colder, Berkshire County Sheriff Thomas Bowler is taking an unconventional approach in helping the homeless—turning the old jail into a temporary drop-in center. The Pittsfield Jail on Second Street hasn’t housed an inmate in nearly 20 years, but now the Sheriff’s Office is putting the bars behind them and opening up what used to be the visitation room to the homeless. With the metal bars and barbed wire, there’s no mistaking what this building once was. “You can feel the history,” said Sheriff Bowler.

He and Berkshire County Jail Superintendent Jack Quinn walked these halls as corrections officers in the ‘80s. “They’re 6 by 10 feet so with two people in there, I can touch wall to wall,” said Superintendent Quinn, as he stood inside one of the old cells.