Hannaford offering free skates this season at Empire State Plaza

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Free skate rentals will once again be available to individuals and families courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets this season.

The free rentals will be available each Saturday at the Empire State Plaza ice rink, the rink’s most popular day for attendance.

The ice rink is scheduled to open on Friday, December 6 at 12 p.m. depending on the weather. Saturday the December 7 will be the first day free skate rentals will be offered throughout the winter season.

“All of us at Hannaford are excited to begin another winter season in partnership with the New York State Office of General Services,” said Hannaford Supermarkets Community Relations Specialist Brian Fabre. “Our free skate rental program grows in popularity each year and we are excited to once again provide families and individuals of all ages with access to an affordable and healthy outdoor winter activity.”

More than 28,000 people have enjoyed free skate rentals as a result of the program. Admission to the ice rink is free all season long.

Additional information about the ice rink is listed below.

Ice Rink Information:

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. seven days a week, weather permitting. Closed 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and both 2 – 3 p.m. and 5 – 6 p.m. on weekends for maintenance.

Free Skate Rentals: $4 for adults, $3 for children 12 and under. A photo ID is required to rent skates. Every Saturday is Hannaford Free Skate Rental Saturday.

$4 for adults, $3 for children 12 and under. A photo ID is required to rent skates. Every Saturday is Hannaford Free Skate Rental Saturday. Amenities: Lockers, skate rentals, and refreshments are available in the glass pavilion adjacent to the rink. Children’s helmets and ice walkers/trainers for beginning skaters are also available free of charge.

For rink status updates, follow @EmpireStatePlaza on Facebook and @PlazaEvents on Twitter or call (518)-474-4759. For information about the Empire State Plaza ice rink, including parking, directions, and ground rules visit empirestateplaza.ny.gov.