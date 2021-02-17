Hannaford makes $500,000 donation to support racial justice and equity, diversity initiatives across Northeast

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hannaford Supermarkets Wednesday announced $500,000 in donations to support racial equity and justice initiatives, economic empowerment efforts and educational opportunity scholarships focused on diversity and inclusion across its five-state region in New England and New York.

The funding reportedly includes a total of $165,000 in donations to New York-based organizations, including $100,000 to the University at Albany; $50,000 to the New York State NAACP; and $15,000 to support minority-owned businesses throughout the state.

“At Hannaford, we understand that we have a responsibility for helping build strong and healthy communities, where our customers, our associates and our families can thrive. No community can be healthy so long as racial injustice and inequity persist,” said Mike Vail, Hannaford President. “Today, we are investing in efforts to help empower individuals who too often face unfair disadvantages. In the days and years ahead, we are committed to working across our region, within our business and through collaboration with others to create meaningful and sustained change, so that our entire community can succeed together.”

The University at Albany will reportedly use a portion of the $100,000 donation to create the Hannaford Education Opportunity Program Scholarship, which will help more than 100 students who are at risk of not affording school due to relatively small financial gaps. The remainder of the donation will reportedly fund the Hannaford Scholarship for Excellence, which will be awarded to a total of ten students who demonstrate academic achievement and support the creation of a diverse student body.

“We are grateful to Hannaford Supermarkets for their generous gift,” said University at Albany President Havidán Rodríguez. “As one of the nation’s most diverse public research universities, one of our top priorities is ensuring access to a UAlbany degree to traditionally underrepresented students and Hannaford’s commitment supports this critical goal.”

The New York State NAACP will reportedly use the $50,000 donation to support its work in creating economic opportunity, combating educational inequality, fighting for racial justice and strengthening the communities Hannaford serves in New York.

“Hannaford sees social justice and service to the community within their marketplaces as a part of its corporate commitment,” said Hazel Dukes, president of the NAACP New York State Conference. “The mission of the two organizations has shared goals. We have two organizations with exceptional reputations working together for educational, economic and health equity. The funds will enhance the work in the community fight for equality and justice.”

Hannaford will also reportedly donate $15,000 to support the success of minority-owned businesses across the retailer’s footprint in New York.

Hannaford will also support the following organizations in New England:

$150,000 to the NAACP New England Area Conference

$100,000 to the University of Southern Maine

$50,000 to the Greater New England Minority Supplier Development Council

These gifts are said to be in addition to existing Hannaford donations to organizations working in support of community empowerment efforts, including $25,000 to the Racial Equity Fund sponsored by the Greater Portland United Way and $10,000 to the Racial Justice Fund initiated by the Maine Justice Foundation.