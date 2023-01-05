ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hannaford Kidz Expo will be making its return as a live, in-person, free event at the Empire State Place Convention Center on March 4. This year, the Kidz Expo will feature a special Disney sing-along with The Little Mermen, a Disney cover band, rides, games, and educational experiences and activities.

“We are looking forward to a day full of wonderful entertainment, activities, and exciting educational experiences for kids of all ages when the Hannaford Kidz Expo makes its return to the Empire State Plaza on March 4,” said the NYS Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy. “I want to thank our generous title sponsor, Hannaford Supermarkets, for their continued support of this free, family-friendly event. I would also like to encourage vendors specializing in children’s activities and services to fill out an OGS application to participate in this year’s Kidz Expo.”

“This event is a wonderful opportunity for families to learn about the array of activities available to enrich their children’s wellness and development,” said Hannaford Supermarkets External Communications Manager Caitlin Cortelyou. “We look forward to seeing kids of all ages for a day of free family fun at the Empire State Plaza this March.”

The OGS is accepting applications from qualified vendors interested in participating in the Kidz Expo. Information about application deadlines and fees can be found here.