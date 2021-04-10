Hannaford issues recall for fried chicken tenders in select stores due to mislabeled packaging

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Hannaford Supermarkets has issued a recall for its Hannaford In-Store Fried Chicken Tenders, that is sold as a cold item in select stores’ deli departments, because the label reportedly did not list a potential allergen, soy, as an ingredient.

Hannaford Chicken Tenders, fried in-store and sold in delis, 6.7 oz., UPC#: 4126876461. Impacted item might have been purchased between 4/3/21 and 4/9/21 at the stores below.

Auburn, Brewer, Bridgton, Portland (Riverside Street), Standish, Topsham, Waterville New Hampshire: Concord, Exeter, Keene

Concord, Exeter, Keene New York: Ballston Spa, Glens Falls, Middletown, Rome, South Glens Falls, Troy, Wappingers Falls

Ballston Spa, Glens Falls, Middletown, Rome, South Glens Falls, Troy, Wappingers Falls Vermont: Barre, Essex Junction, Middlebury, South Burlington

Hannaford says customers with soy allergies who bought the impacted products should not eat them. All customers who purchased the product can return the item to a Hannaford store for a full refund.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported.