Hannaford donating more than $400,000 to New York schools

SCARBOROUGH, ME, (NEWS10) – Hannaford Supermarkets have announced a $416,538 donation to schools across New York state. The money is part of over $1.7 million the supermarket chain is donating to 781 schools across New England as part of its Hannaford Helps School program.

The money will be spent based on schools’ individual needs. It could go towards things like new computers, musical instruments, sports gear or playground equipment.

“We’re proud that Hannaford Helps Schools can expand opportunities for students—especially at a time when so many of our schools are stretched for resources. Educators already go above and beyond each and every day and now they’re faced with additional challenges brought on by educating in a COVID-19 environment. We hope that this donation done in partnership with our generous shoppers can provide some additional support to their students and classrooms.” Ericka Dodge

Hannaford Spokesperson

The money was raised through the purchase of specifically marked products in Hannaford stores. Over 1,500 products are available in each store, and for every four participating products purchased, shoppers receive three “School Dollars” that they can then donate in-store to the school of their choice.

Hannaford also awards $1,000 to the school that raises in the most funds in each community. In New York, 104 schools received an additional $1,000 bonus.

