Hannaford donating $100K to support Capital Region families

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hannaford Supermarkets announced a $100,000 donation for increased access to food, housing, and child care in the Capital Region. The money is targeted at families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation is divided in half, with $50,000 each going to Albany Community Action Partnership and Schenectady Community Action Program. Direct aid will take the form of financial assistance on rent, mortgage, utilities, transportation, and health and safety-related home repairs.

Hannaford cited a recent study by the Urban Institute showing that over a third of parents surveyed have problems covering housing, utility, food, or medical costs because of the coronavirus. They’ve had to cut back on food and savings and increased debt.

The funds were announced Wednesday at 11 a.m. at a press conference at Albany Community Action Partnership headquarters on Sheridan Avenue. At the presser were Hannaford Operations Director Andy Willette, Albany Community Action Partnership Executive Director Neenah Bland, and Schenectady Community Action Program CEO Debra Schimpf.

The donation is one part of an overall $250,000 commitment from Hannaford to help families in New York and New England facing economic hardship.

