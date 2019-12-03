Hannaford donates $30,000 to a local food pantry

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The Open Door Mission revealed their new food pantry Tuesday. They went from a 12-foot shelf to what is now more like a grocery store.
Hannaford donated $30,000 to remodel the new space and then filled it with 100 cases of food and other essential household items. This new pantry is more like a store and provides an enhanced atmosphere for families when they come in.
As part of the program, Open Door Mission also sends out its truck four times a week to local food stores. They collect food that is close to its expiration date or has damage to the package, like dents in cans