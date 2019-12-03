Hannaford donates $30,000 to a local food pantry

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The Open Door Mission revealed their new food pantry Tuesday. They went from a 12-foot shelf to what is now more like a grocery store.

Brian Fabra from Hannaford hands the $30,000 check to Kim Cook, president of Open Door Mission on Tuesday.

Hannaford donated $30,000 to remodel the new space and then filled it with 100 cases of food and other essential household items. This new pantry is more like a store and provides an enhanced atmosphere for families when they come in.

Laurie Drake, Hannaford store manager, is loading shelves with food at the Open Door Mission in Glens Falls.

As part of the program, Open Door Mission also sends out its truck four times a week to local food stores. They collect food that is close to its expiration date or has damage to the package, like dents in cans