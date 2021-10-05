Hannaford and Instacart launch ‘Hannaford Now,’ online convenience store

NORTHEAST (NEWS10) — It was announced Tuesday that Hannaford Supermarkets and Instacart have launched, “Hannaford Now,” a convenience delivery offering powered by Instacart offering customers a wide selection of Hannaford convenience items like groceries and household items from morning until night in as little as 30-minutes.

Instacart said the following features are available through the partnership:

More than 40,000 items are available via Hannaford Now at most Hannaford locations with a focus on convenience items such as prepared foods, snacks, and drinks.

Hannaford Supermarkets Now is available from 7 a.m. to as late as 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Requires a $10 order minimum, and has a $2.99 delivery fee.

For Instacart Express members, Priority Delivery is free.

Hannaford Now will reportedly join Instacart’s Convenience Hub, making the entire process easier for customers.

“Hannaford Now provides customers with a new way to access the fresh, high-quality food they need at the last minute, maybe to finish a recipe, feed an unexpected group or satisfy a craving,” said Mark Bradeen, Director of E-Commerce and Digital Marketing for Hannaford. “This service is another example of how Hannaford is making it easy to shop online, and pick up your groceries at the store or have them delivered to your home. We’re always looking for and finding new ways to make shopping convenient for customers.”

“Convenience represents one of the largest and fastest-growing online retail categories in the U.S., and we’re thrilled to launch Hannaford Now to provide an easier and faster way for customers to access their last-minute convenience shopping needs,” said David Healy at Instacart. “Whether it’s a late-night pint of ice cream, forgotten baking ingredients, or a tube of toothpaste, we know customers sometimes need essential items at the last minute. Our deepened partnership with Hannaford offers both speed and selection, and this is just the beginning as we continue to find new ways to make the online grocery experience effortless, accessible and affordable for customers.”

For more information or to place an order, visit Instacart’s website.