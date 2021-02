ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police have recovered a loaded handgun following an arrest at a Washington Avenue hotel. Officers say 30-year-old Germaine Montes had the weapon concealed in his waistband when he was taken into custody at Extended Stay of America on Monday morning.

Montes, an Albany resident, has been charged with second degree criminal possession of a weapon and was remanded to the Albany County Jail following his arraignment at Albany Criminal Court.