Handgun recovered after two-car crash in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Troy man has been charged with weapons possession after a car crash on North Lake Avenue. As Albany Police investigated the crash they found one of the drivers in possession of a loaded handgun.

According to Albany Police on May 21, while on patrol, officers found a car crash near First Street and North Lake Avenue. No one was injured during the crash.

Courtesy: Albany Police Department. Loaded handgun taken during an investigation into a two-vehicle crash in Albany.

While investigating Officers learned one of the drivers, Diashon Ross, 32, of Troy, was driving with a suspended license. The officer’s investigation also found Ross had a loaded handgun on him.

Ross was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated unlicensed operator.