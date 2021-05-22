Handgun recovered after two-car crash in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Troy man has been charged with weapons possession after a car crash on North Lake Avenue. As Albany Police investigated the crash they found one of the drivers in possession of a loaded handgun.
According to Albany Police on May 21, while on patrol, officers found a car crash near First Street and North Lake Avenue. No one was injured during the crash.
While investigating Officers learned one of the drivers, Diashon Ross, 32, of Troy, was driving with a suspended license. The officer’s investigation also found Ross had a loaded handgun on him.
Ross was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated unlicensed operator.