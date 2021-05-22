Handgun recovered after two-car crash in Albany

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Troy man has been charged with weapons possession after a car crash on North Lake Avenue. As Albany Police investigated the crash they found one of the drivers in possession of a loaded handgun.

According to Albany Police on May 21, while on patrol, officers found a car crash near First Street and North Lake Avenue. No one was injured during the crash.

Courtesy: Albany Police Department. Loaded handgun taken during an investigation into a two-vehicle crash in Albany.

While investigating Officers learned one of the drivers, Diashon Ross, 32, of Troy, was driving with a suspended license. The officer’s investigation also found Ross had a loaded handgun on him.

Ross was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated unlicensed operator.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire