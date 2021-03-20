Hancock Shaker Village to reopen with celebration of baby animals

HANCOCK, Mass. (NEWS10)- After adapting last year to the COVID-19 outbreak and offering virtual viewings, the Hancock Shaker Village is welcoming back people to meet its baby calves, piglets, chicks, lambs, and kids.

The celebration of baby farm animals takes place from April 17-May 9, Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“It feels wonderful to reopen, and welcome people back to this extraordinary historic landmark. The farm in springtime is overflowing with new life. It signals hope,” said Director of Hancock Shaker Village, Jennifer Trainer Thompson.

The Village is also opening a new Shaker trail in the southern woods. Archaeological remains of Shaker buildings will be at the end of the trail.

Capacity will be in accordance with guidance from the Massachusetts Governor’s Office and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More information about the 2021 season can be found on the village’s website.