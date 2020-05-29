Hancock Shaker Village set to reopen June 4 under Phase One guidelines

HANCOCK, Mass. (NEWS10)–On June 4th, under Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s Phase One plan, Hancock Shaker Village will open their outdoor spaces only. The Village will open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday for the time being. When Phase Three goes into effect the Village plans to open fully.

The baby animals will be in their new pens and fenced in areas for everyone to see.

Village leaders have worked for weeks to develop their reopening plan that includes the beloved baby animals in their fenced-in outdoor areas. Safety measures include online and timed ticketing, limits on the number of guests, one-way paths, distance markers ranging from 6 to 10 feet, along with new cleaning protocols and COVID-19 training for all staff.

“The health and safety of our community remains our top priority,” said Director Jennifer Trainer Thompson. “With guidance from Governor Baker, we are looking forward to once again welcoming visitors and continuing our mission of connecting people to the Village and the stories of the Shakers.”

Learn where the stones for the Round Stone Barn came from.

Some of the things to do during this Phase One opening besides seeing the baby animals in their newly constructed pens and fenced in areas are the paths that meander through the 20-acre village, and the one-mile Farm and Forest Hike. Along the trail are information signs about herbal remedies, a brief history on how they built Round Stone Barn using the limestone quarry, and how to use sheep’s wool to make cloth.

Visitors will need to pre-purchase timed admissions online or by phone at (413) 443-0188. Members are free but must reserve a timeslot before they visit. Children 12 and under are free, it’s $8 for teens 13 to 18 and $20 for adults.

