BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Have you heard of Damar Hamlin’s #3ForHeart CPR Challenge? In partnership with the American Heart Association, the Bills safety is encouraging people to learn this life-saving action.
It’s a three-step challenge:
- Learn CPR
- Donate to the American Heart Association
- Share the challenge with three friends on social media
Damar Hamlin is alive today thanks to the quick actions of others after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field in a game against the Bengals last month.
February is American Heart Month. Megan Whalen, a Go Red for Women volunteer and registered nutritionist, joined us on Wake Up! Wednesday morning to talk about heart health.
More information from the American Heart Association can be found here.