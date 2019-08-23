“Hamiltunes: An American Singalong” at the Schenectady County Public Library

Breaking News
Credit: Schenectady County Public Library

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Don’t throw away your shot to singalong to the biggest hits from “Hamilton.”

The central branch of the Schenectady County Public Library on Clinton Street is partnering with Proctors for “Hamiltunes: An American Singalong” Wednesday, August 28, at 6:30 p.m. Fans are invited to dress in period costume and singalong to music from the hit musical at this officially licensed fan-based performance.

The event is free and you can sign up for songs that night on a first come, first serve basis.

“Hamilton” is currently being performed at Proctors. Performances end Sunday, August 25.

