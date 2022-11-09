INDIAN LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An unnamed 25-year-old was reported missing at the end of October. He now faces several charges including arson and burglary.

On October 31, around 9:40 p.m., New York State Police (NYSP) requested assistance from Forest Rangers to find someone who was reported as an overdue hunter. The person’s family, from Hudson, reported them missing and indicated he might be despondent and suicidal.

Rangers responded to the Blue Mountain trailhead, where NYSP say they found the person’s car. They stayed and searched Blue Mountain and Tirrell Pond areas throughout the night. At 2:50 p.m. the following day, someone passing by alerted Rangers of a house fire roughly one-half mile away from their command post. Rangers and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputies say they pushed through the door to find the missing person unconscious on the floor.

The unnamed person was pulled to safety and was provided medical treatment until EMS arrived who took him to a nearby hospital. Rangers successfully moved the homeowner’s car away from the burning house, as the homeowner was not there at the time of the fire.

The house was a complete loss, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. The subject now faces multiple charges including arson and burglary.