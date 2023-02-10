LONG LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Indian Lake man who used to work at a campground in nearby Long Lake is doing time in Hamilton County Jail after police say he sexually assaulted children on the job. Brian B. Schidzick, 66, was arrested on Thursday.

State troopers were told back on August 15 that Schidzick had abused children at the Forked Lake Campsite, where he worked as a caretaker. They launched an investigation, which showed that he inappropriately touched children under the age of 11 at the campground, police said.

Charges:

First-degree sexual abuse

Endangering the welfare of a child

After his Thursday arrest, Schidzick was processed at the State Police barracks in Indian Lake. He was arraigned in Hamilton County Court and jailed in lieu of bail.

He is scheduled to reappear in court next month. No further details were immediately available.