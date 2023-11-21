LONG LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person was found dead following a structure fire on Kickerville Lane in Long Lake. Police and firefighters were notified of the fire at around 4:27 a.m. on Monday.

The identification of the occupant is pending. An autopsy is scheduled at Glens Falls Hospital at a later date. State Police were assisted by Long Lake Fire, Newcomb Fire, Indian Lake Fire, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, and the Hamilton County Coroner.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing. State Police are working in conjunction with New York State Fire Investigators.