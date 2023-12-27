INDIAN LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Indian Lake resident was arrested for allegedly stealing money from an elderly victim. The suspect, Richard C. Toelk Jr., reportedly took over $50K from the victim as a deposit on two properties.

State Police say Toelk Jr. had no claim of ownership to one of the properties. He also failed to take action to transfer ownership of the second property to the victim.

Toelk Jr. was arrested on a warrant for grand larceny in the third degree. He was arraigned at the Warren County Centralized Arraignment Part Court and released on his own recognizance.