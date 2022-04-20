INDIAN LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Indian Lake, in Hamilton County, was the biggest winner of the state’s grants to municipalities statewide for water infrastructure projects. Indian Lake is among seven Adirondack communities to receive the clean water grants in this Water Infrastructure Improvement Act (WIIA) package for the Adirondacks.

The NYS Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC) has provided a grant to Indian Lake that will cover $3 million of the town’s proposed $5 million wastewater treatment system, according to officials. In all, seven Adirondack communities will receive awards totaling $8 million toward local clean water projects costing more than $23 million they said.

Officials said each funded project will help improve water quality in Adirondack lakes and rivers, to create benefits for nature and for communities far beyond the park’s borders. Other approved funding and where it will be used are listed below:

Applicant County Project Cost Estimated Grant Award Dannemora, Town of Clinton $4,621,456 $1,155,364 Essex, Town of Essex $3,665,950 $1,053,229 Indian Lake, Town of Hamilton $5,000,001 $3,000,000 Peru, Town of Clinton $7,588,131 $1,897,033 Schroon, Town of* Essex $435,000 $217,500 Westport, Town of Essex $1,237,757 $309,439 Warrensburg, Town of Warren $1,241,750 $745,050

Adirondack Community Sub-Totals: $23,830,045 $8,377,615

“We commend EFC for awarding water grants exceeding $8.3 million to seven Adirondack communities,” Adirondack Council Clean Water Program Coordinator David J. Miller. “Every grant serves the dual purpose of making the Adirondack Park’s waters cleaner while relieving some of the burden from taxpayers in tiny rural towns.”

The Adirondack Council is a privately funded not-for-profit organization. The council’s mission is to ensure the ecological integrity and wild character of the Adirondack Park by carrying out research, education, advocacy, and legal action.