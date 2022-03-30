ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The HALT Act restricts the use of solidarity confinement for all incarcerated people for up to 15 days. Passed last year, it’s set to go into effect on Friday, April 1st.

This is something New York State Correctional officers do not want to see happen.

“I don’t think an inmate that sexually assaults a female officer or an inmate that stabs an officer in the chest or cuts his face after 15 days is going to be in a position where they are rehabilitated, and they can go back into a congregate setting. I think that is wishful thinking at best,” stated Chris Moreau.

Chris Moreau is the Vice President of the New York State Correctional Officers and Benevolent Association in the Mid-Hudson region and doesn’t call it solitary confinement.

“What has existed is a secure housing unit. The cells in secure housing units are identical to those in general population. The only difference is the policies in that unit are more restrictive to keep staff and inmates alike safer,” said Moreau.

While NYCOPBA would like the HALT ACT repealed, the organization would settle for it to be paused until a violence study is conducted on the New York prison system.

Victor Pate is an advocate for the HALT Act.

“As a person myself who has been held in solitary confinement, I can tell you that this is something that no human being should ever be exposed to or placed in solitary confinement or afflicted with any inhumane treatment,” stated Pate.

Pate said he has been pushing for this legislation for the last 8 years.

“I am so ecstatatic and happy that this now happened because the torture and suffering of other human beings can now be stopped.

Capitol Correspondent, Jamie DeLine reached out to Governor Hochul’s office for a comment on this issue and did not get a response.