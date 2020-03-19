Halls empty as Aviation Mall prepares to close doors on inside stores

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While larger chain stores like Dick’s Sporting Goods and Target have already had decisions at the corporate level made about what to do with their stores, including those in malls, smaller stores like Play It Again were at a loss Thursday to find a clear way forward as the mall was set to close its doors at 8 p.m., in accordance with an order from Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Stores with outdoor entrances have the option to remain open after the mall closes. Target and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will remain open, as both are designated “essential services” offering food and hygiene products.