Halloween Stuff the Bus food drive set for Saturday in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Bethlehem Food Pantry will hold a Halloween-themed food drive “Stuff the Bus” benefit with two contactless drive-thru locations. The bus will be making two stops on Saturday, October 30, beginning at 10 a.m.

Drop off locations:

  • 10 a.m. – noon at Delaware Plaza – Hannaford shopping center, Elsmere/Delmar
  • 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Town Square Plaza – Price Chooper shopping center, Glenmont

Angela’s Pizza and Pasta will be giving away free kid-size pizza slices in exchange for food donations made by kids dressed in Halloween costumes. The “Best Halloween Costume” of the day will be awarded a free family dinner, decided by the Bethlehem Police.

