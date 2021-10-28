‘Halloween Safe Night Out’ available for Albany kids this Halloween

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The “Halloween Safe Night Out” will again be available for children in Albany on Halloween. Kids will have a chance to get candy while also being safe this Halloween.

On Wednesday, October 27, a group of senior volunteers will help put together over 1000 bags full of Halloween candy. Almost $10,000 worth of candy and snacks will be available for kids.

Any child or teen can stop by two City locations from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and receive a bag filled with candy. This lets children be safe and go home with a large bag of candy during Halloween.

Children can come to the Albany Police Station on Henry Johnson Blvd. or the parking lot across from City Mission on South Pearl St.

This event has been with the City for the last 12 years, ensuring the welfare of children and teens living in the city. This year, more bags than previous years will be handed out and bags will be delivered to group homes throughout the city.

Pastor Charlie along with Albany DA and Albany Police officers will be handing out bags and interacting with parents and children.