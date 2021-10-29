BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A group of students got to see how convincing they could make wounds and injuries or create another Halloween look, using makeup special effects in the first of its kind class at Broadalbin-Perth Senior High School.

The class is one of 50 electives available to students in grades 9-12. Taught by graphic design teacher Crisan Anadio, it focuses on special makeup effects used for film, television, and stage.

Photo gallery

Check out some more of the student’s ghoulish handiwork below courtesy of the Broadalbin-Perth Central School District.



.























Halloween magic: Broadalbin-Perth high school students make it up. Photo courtesy of Broadalbin-Perth Central School District.



“There’s no doubt that these specialty courses help keep our students engaged in the learning process because they’re studying topics that are of interest to them,” said Principal Mark Brooks. “Our teachers benefit too because it gives them a chance to be creative, find new ways to share their passion for a topic, and connect with their students on a different level.”

“Classes like this are critically important to helping students prepare for the next chapter,” said Broadalbin-Perths Work-Based Learning/College and Career Counselor, Charla Simonson. “Whether it’s special effects makeup, songwriting, and music production or woodcarving, we’re not only teaching our students skills they can carry into adulthood, but we’re also exposing them to potential career options in an industry they are interested in.”