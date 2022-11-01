WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – A Capital Region haunted favorite is back in action after being shut down for two years due to Covid-19. The spooky event doubles as a charity and is helping hungry families in the capital region.

It’s Halloween night and these kids are in line for the 19th annual Razzano’s Fright for Hunger Haunted Walkthrough.

Jeff Razzano, event coordinator, telling NEWS 10 it is all for a good cause.

““For raising awareness for hunger and people that are need for canned goods and unfair lives I think we can help to help the families,” says Razzano.

Ghosts, goblins, ghouls, and superheroes are all here, some trying to get their courage up.

Kids here telling us all about their excitement for the haunted walk and trick or treating.

Some telling us they were scared and might not attempt to make it through the scary adventure. Others dressed as superheroes telling us they are not afraid.

This year’s event was tricked when the volunteers’ Halloween costumes were stolen just days before the event opened. But that did not stop them.

“Three years ago, we had plenty of volunteers. This year was a little bit of a struggle to try to find people to volunteer. So, definitely something we do need more of is volunteers here at the Haunt,” says volunteer, Nate H.

Last year they Haunted Walkthrough gathered nearly 1200 canned food items. This year, they are hoping to double that number.

In case you missed the haunted walk on Halloween night, fear not they are still open November 1 for you to be able to get your scare on.