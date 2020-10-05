Halloween guidelines issued in Northampton, MA

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — The city of Northampton doesn’t plan to cancel Halloween, provided residents follow safety guidelines issued by the health department.

The office of Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz sent out the Halloween precautions for the city on Friday. The guidance is to help residents make plans for Halloween that are consistent with current health orders designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I want everyone to stay safe this Halloween. While I’m proud of our record of keeping the spread of coronavirus low, we need everyone’s help to continue Northampton’s success,” Narkewicz said. “Please follow the advice provided by our Health Department and also the advice of the CDC.”

Health Department Director Merridith O’Leary shared, “While we all know that the safest way to celebrate Halloween this year is to stay home, we also know this is an important event for many families. To make sure that the only scary things on Halloween are the ghosts and goblins, if you do plan other activities please adopt the following best practices consistent with everything we’ve recommended since March: wearing face-coverings at all times, keeping social distance, limiting event sizes, washing your hands, staying home if you’re sick, and looking out for public health and each other at all times.”

Trick-or-Treaters

Stay home if sick

Trick-or-treat with people you live with

Remain 6 feet apart from people not in your household

Wear a face mask covering BOTH your mouth and nose (even under/over your Halloween mask)

Use hand sanitizer frequently while out, especially during key times like before eating or after coughing/sneezing (with sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol)

Wash your hands as soon as you return home

Homeowners

Do not hand out candy if you are sick

Wear a face mask covering BOTH your mouth and nose

Use duct tape to mark 6-foot lines in front of your home and leading to you driveway/front door

Position a distribution table between yourself and trick-or-treaters

Distribute candy on a disinfected table to eliminate direct contact

Wash hands often

Parents

Stay home if sick

Talk with your children about safety and social distancing guidelines and expectations

Guide children to stay on the right side of the road always to ensure distance

Carry a flashlight at night and ensure your children are wearing reflective clothing

Wear a face mask covering BOTH your mouth and nose

Wash your hands as soon as you return home

Inspect candy

