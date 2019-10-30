Halloween car seat safety

(NEWS10) – A warning to parents this Halloween, do not put a child in a car seat with a padded or bulky costume. Much like a heavy winter jacket, the bulkiness could cause the car seat to not protect your child in a crash as it would when they are secured properly.

According to Consumer Reports, leaving on a bulky jacket or costume could cause the harness to be too loose to effectively protect your child. They suggest putting your child in the car seat with the costume on and tighten the straps of the harness until you can no longer pinch the webbing with your thumb and forefinger. Then take your child out of the seat and leave the straps as is and put the child back in. If you can now pinch the webbing then the costume is too bulky to wear under the harness.

Also, make sure that if you have your child in a costume it is not covering their face when in the car seat if they turn their head which could lead to suffocation.

Not properly securing your child in a car seat can lead to deadly consequences, even possibly allowing the child to wiggle out of the harness.

New York recently passed legislation changing the requirements for children riding in car seats, you can learn more here.