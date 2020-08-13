Halloween candy arriving earlier due to pandemic

(CNN) — It is never too early for tricks and treats, right?
You may have noticed that Halloween-specific candies and packaging is already available in some grocery stores.
Hershey has joined forces with retailers to have their products available earlier than usual.
Candy makers fear the COVID-19 pandemic might negatively affect sales during what is typically their biggest season.
Not all stores are on board including Target, Walmart, and Walgreens who told CNN Business they are holding off on Halloween candy until early fall.
A survey done for the Confectioners Association says fewer people plan to hand out candy on October 31.
