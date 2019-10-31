Halloween at Barie’s Mortuary Home Haunt

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Happy Halloween! Many go above and beyond when it comes to celebrating this holiday and for two sisters in Rensselaer, they’ve truly made it part of their lives.

Christie Blowers and Dana Endress have always had a love for the spooky holiday and in 2009, they decided to create their own haunted house.

They call is Barie’s Mortuary Home Haunt; they’ve turned an unused garage into a haunted nightmare. Blowers and Endress created drop walls throughout the house while also setting up props, but made it important to keep it family friendly by not having anything gory.

It’s free of charge as it’s all in good fun. Everybody is welcome for a good scare when it gets dark out this Halloween.

—

Thing to keep in mind when trick or treating:

Don’t go alone

Be alert of oncoming vehicles

Don’t enter a strangers home/vehicle

If it’s raining, prepare for it and bring an umbrella

Check your candy before eating it

Bring a flashlight

Have fun!

For more safety tips, click the link below.