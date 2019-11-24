Hall of fame Capital Region broadcaster Ed Dague has died

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Renowned Capital Region broadcaster Ed Dague died Sunday morning at the age of 76, his family told NEWS10.

“He was a good dad, he did not like the spotlight,” Harris Dague his son said. “He believed in media, journalism and ethics.”

A Buffalo native, Ed Dague studied electrical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1961. Early on in his broadcast career, Dague worked as a camera operator in WTEN’s production department.

Dague won several awards for his work with one of the most notable being the Associated Press Award for Excellence in Individual Reporting in 1983 as he was the only reporter to interview with Albany Mayor Erastus Corning in his hospital room.

Dague was inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2007.

While he worked at several stations during his career, he spent the last 19 years of his career telling and presenting stories as an evening anchor for WNYT until he retired in 2003 due to a progressive form of arthritis taking over his health.

His family would like to thank all those in the Capital Region for the kind words and memories they have shared, Harris Dague said.

Funeral arrangements and public service details have not been announced yet. NEWS10 will update this article once that information is released.