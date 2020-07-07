Halfmoon woman charged with burglary, strangulation

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police out of Clifton Park say they arrested Cassandra R. Honsinger, 33, of Halfmoon for breaking into someone’s home, attacking them, and damaging their property.

Police say that shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Friday, Honsinger entered the Halfmoon residence of the victim without permission and attacked. Honsinger and the victim knew one another before the altercation.

Honsinger allegedly punched and strangled the victim, and damaged property in the home.

Honsinger was arrested Friday by responding patrols. The victim was treated by EMS at the scene.

Police say Honsinger’s charges include first-degree burglary, second-degree strangulation, third-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree assault. According to New York’s sentencing guidelines, these charges could add up to 37 years if she’s convicted.

