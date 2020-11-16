Halfmoon woman arrested by Saratoga Co. Sheriff’s for assault with a weapon

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 37-year-old Laura Brock after responding to a mental health call in the town of Halfmoon. The incident occurred Sunday, November 15 at approximately 8:49 p.m.

Sheriff’s said Brock faces multiple charges for threatening bodily harm with a weapon to another person and resisting arrest. Police said she was charged with intent to cause injury to a deputy sheriff after headbutting an arresting officer in the face area.

In addition to resisting arrest, Brock was charged with assault in the 2nd degree, a Class D felony. She was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree, and menacing in the 2nd degree, both Class A misdemeanors.

Brock was arraigned before the Honorable Matthew R. Coseo of the Wilton Town Court virtually and released pending further action.