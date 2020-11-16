Halfmoon woman arrested by Saratoga Co. Sheriff’s for assault with a weapon

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

Laura Brock, 37 of Halfmoon. Photo courtesty of Saratoga County Sheriff’s.

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 37-year-old Laura Brock after responding to a mental health call in the town of Halfmoon. The incident occurred Sunday, November 15 at approximately 8:49 p.m.

Sheriff’s said Brock faces multiple charges for threatening bodily harm with a weapon to another person and resisting arrest. Police said she was charged with intent to cause injury to a deputy sheriff after headbutting an arresting officer in the face area.

In addition to resisting arrest, Brock was charged with assault in the 2nd degree, a Class D felony. She was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree, and menacing in the 2nd degree, both Class A misdemeanors.

Brock was arraigned before the Honorable Matthew R. Coseo of the Wilton Town Court virtually and released pending further action.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report