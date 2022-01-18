Halfmoon winter indoor farmers market Wednesday’s through May

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Halfmoon indoor winter farmers market at Halfmoon Town Hall will be open Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. Meats, produce, desserts, and other items from local farms will be available.
Participating farms and vendors
- Abba’s Acres
- Bare Roots Farm
- Carpenter’s Farm
- Clyde O’Scope Farm
- Schenectady Distillery
- Your CBD Store
- The Nut Lady
- Strohmeyer Honey
- Gail Labiossiere
- Young Living
- Worldling’s Pleasure
- Potter’s Wheel
- Avon
- Perfectly Petrichor
- The Food Florist
- Greens and Things
For more information visit the Town of Halfmoon website or the farmers market Facebook page.