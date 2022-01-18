Halfmoon winter indoor farmers market Wednesday’s through May

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Halfmoon indoor winter farmers market at Halfmoon Town Hall will be open Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. Meats, produce, desserts, and other items from local farms will be available.

Participating farms and vendors

Abba’s Acres

Bare Roots Farm

Carpenter’s Farm

Clyde O’Scope Farm

Schenectady Distillery

Your CBD Store

The Nut Lady

Strohmeyer Honey

Gail Labiossiere

Young Living

Worldling’s Pleasure

Potter’s Wheel

Avon

Perfectly Petrichor

The Food Florist

Greens and Things

For more information visit the Town of Halfmoon website or the farmers market Facebook page.