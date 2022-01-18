Halfmoon winter indoor farmers market Wednesday’s through May

by: Sarah Darmanjian

farmers market_293153

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Halfmoon indoor winter farmers market at Halfmoon Town Hall will be open Wednesdays from 3-6 p.m. Meats, produce, desserts, and other items from local farms will be available.

Participating farms and vendors

  • Abba’s Acres
  • Bare Roots Farm
  • Carpenter’s Farm
  • Clyde O’Scope Farm
  • Schenectady Distillery
  • Your CBD Store
  • The Nut Lady
  • Strohmeyer Honey
  • Gail Labiossiere
  • Young Living
  • Worldling’s Pleasure
  • Potter’s Wheel
  • Avon
  • Perfectly Petrichor
  • The Food Florist
  • Greens and Things

For more information visit the Town of Halfmoon website or the farmers market Facebook page.

