Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Halfmoon vulnerable adult alert cancelled

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE:  The New York State missing vulnerable adult alert for Victor Begin was cancelled as of 07:54 am on May 15, 2020.

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The Saratoga County Sheriffs Office needs your help as they search for a missing vulnerable adult from Halfmoon.

According to deputies, 87-year-old Victor Begin was last seen at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 14, on Newtown Road in Halfmoon. He has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

He was driving a 2002 white Lincoln Continental with New York license plates that read: HEY-8627.

They say he was wearing blue jeans, black Crocs, and a black t-shirt that reads “Today I’m doing nothing.” They believe that he may be heading to Troy.

Anyone with information as the where Victor might be is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Saratoga County Sheriffs Office at (518) 885-2400.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak