Halfmoon Trader Joe’s hosting hiring event

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The latest Trader Joe’s store located in Halfmoon is looking for Crew Members and will host an on-site hiring event Tuesday, August 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If interested, candidates should fill out an application online ahead of time. If you are unable to make it to the event, applicants will still be considered and are encouraged to apply anyway.

The latest location is at 3 Halfmoon Crossing, just east of the Halfmoon/Clifton Park border. The location is reportedly looking to hire around 75 new Crew Members and is slated to open in fall 2021.