Halfmoon Trader Joe’s hosting hiring event

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
store-944058_1920

Trader Joe’s

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The latest Trader Joe’s store located in Halfmoon is looking for Crew Members and will host an on-site hiring event Tuesday, August 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If interested, candidates should fill out an application online ahead of time. If you are unable to make it to the event, applicants will still be considered and are encouraged to apply anyway.

The latest location is at 3 Halfmoon Crossing, just east of the Halfmoon/Clifton Park border. The location is reportedly looking to hire around 75 new Crew Members and is slated to open in fall 2021.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire