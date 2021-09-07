Halfmoon to hold ceremony to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
American flag

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Halfmoon will hold a ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on September 11 at 5:30 p.m. The ceremony will take place at the Abele Memorial Park on Harris Road, in front of the Halfmoon municipal center.

“On this 20th Anniversary of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, we as Americans, should never forget the lives that were lost and the heroic actions of our emergency service members and many ordinary citizens who responded that day,” said Halfmoon Supervisor Kevin Tollisen. “The Town of Halfmoon has been holding ceremonies to mark the Anniversary and remember the events of 9/11 every year since September 11, 2002.”

The event will reflect on the events of 9/11. Fire Department, Emergency Service Personnel, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and members from the community will participate in the ceremony.

Traffic will be blocked for a short time before the event from the Senior Center on Lower Newtown Road to the entrance of the Town Hall Complex on Harris Road to allow Emergency Responders to make a procession to the ceremony.

The ceremony is open to the public. Refreshments will be served after.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire