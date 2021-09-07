Halfmoon to hold ceremony to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Halfmoon will hold a ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on September 11 at 5:30 p.m. The ceremony will take place at the Abele Memorial Park on Harris Road, in front of the Halfmoon municipal center.

“On this 20th Anniversary of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, we as Americans, should never forget the lives that were lost and the heroic actions of our emergency service members and many ordinary citizens who responded that day,” said Halfmoon Supervisor Kevin Tollisen. “The Town of Halfmoon has been holding ceremonies to mark the Anniversary and remember the events of 9/11 every year since September 11, 2002.”

The event will reflect on the events of 9/11. Fire Department, Emergency Service Personnel, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and members from the community will participate in the ceremony.

Traffic will be blocked for a short time before the event from the Senior Center on Lower Newtown Road to the entrance of the Town Hall Complex on Harris Road to allow Emergency Responders to make a procession to the ceremony.

The ceremony is open to the public. Refreshments will be served after.