HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) -Over at the Halfmoon splash park, kids were running in and out of the water while their parents had some much needed down time. Halfmoon Town Supervisor, Kevin Tollisen, shares just how important this holiday time is to his town.

“It’s a super weekend. It’s really the unofficial start of summer. But again, it’s a weekend that we remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms,” explained Tollisen.

The splash park becomes alive with water each year from Memorial Day weekend until October 1. Parents say this was a great excuse to enjoy some family time and cool off. “I really enjoy it. It’s nice to have the water park available for all the kids and he gets to meet new friends. It’s nice,” described one mother, Chelsea Mayo.

Many of the kids say they look forward to coming to park every year. From playing in the water to meeting new friends, they have a lot to keep them busy. “Because it’s our favorite place to be!” exclaimed two siblings, Savannah and Kiersten Baker.

After playing all day, the kids were hoping to finish their weekend with some treats. “We might be getting ice cream later. We don’t really know,” said a child at the park, Bryer Jackson. “Yeah, I think we’re getting ice cream together,” said another child at the park, Bryce Dinskison.

The town of Halfmoon has more in store for these families on Memorial Day to honor those who have fought for our country. “Every Memorial Day on Monday, we will always go to the American Legion Post and we join in the festivities with our American Legion Post friends on sharing what Memorial Day is really about,” stated Tollisen. The celebration will take place on Grooms Road in Halfmoon at 11am.