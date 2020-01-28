Halfmoon man violates protective order in domestic dispute

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Nicholas R. Werber, 25, of Halfmoon on Monday evening. They charged Werber with aggravated criminal contempt and third-degree assault.

Officers responding to a reported domestic incident on Squire Lane allege that Werber violated a protection order to cause intentional physical injury to someone. He was arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court and is awaiting further proceedings in Saratoga County jail.

Aggravated criminal contempt is a class D felony punishable by up to seven years in prison. The class A misdemeanor for assault carries up to one year.