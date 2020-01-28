Halfmoon man violates protective order in domestic dispute

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
werber mugshot

Nicholas Werber’s mugshot (Saratoga Sheriff’s Office)

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Nicholas R. Werber, 25, of Halfmoon on Monday evening. They charged Werber with aggravated criminal contempt and third-degree assault. 

Officers responding to a reported domestic incident on Squire Lane allege that Werber violated a protection order to cause intentional physical injury to someone. He was arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court and is awaiting further proceedings in Saratoga County jail. 

Aggravated criminal contempt is a class D felony punishable by up to seven years in prison. The class A misdemeanor for assault carries up to one year. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play