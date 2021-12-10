Halfmoon man sentenced for distributing child porn

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cameron Hennelly, 31, of Halfmoon, was sentenced to nine years in prison for possessing and distributing child pornography. Hennelly had previously pleaded guilty to the charges.

Hennelly admitted to using social media to message a video depicting a sexual act with a child, believed to be 11-years-old, to another person. Police said a search of his phone yielded more child pornography, some of the videos contained toddlers.

When he is released from prison he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be monitored for 20 years. Hennelly’s case was investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force.