HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Duane D. McEwan, of Halfmoon, plead guilty to assaulting a New York State Trooper during a traffic stop near Mohawk Commons. McEwan admitted before a judge in Saratoga County Court to injuring an officer while attempting to escape arrest.

According to a report on April 1, 2021, McEwan was being placed under arrest following a traffic stop for possession of narcotics. Police attempted to handcuff McEwan when he resisted arrest, physically assaulting the Trooper.

Police said after a short struggle outside McEwan’s vehicle, he was able to get back into the driver’s seat of his car. Despite being handcuffed to the steering wheel and pepper-sprayed, McEwan continued to fight with the Trooper.

McEwan was able to then shift his car into gear to flee police at high speeds. The Trooper was thrown from the driver’s side – hitting the pavement – and injured as a result.

Police were able to arrest McEwan a short distance later near an area of Woodin Road after a pursuit resulted in a property damage crash. At the time of his arrest, police said McEwan was in possession of a large amount of cocaine.

A judge accepted McKwan’s plea of a twelve-count indictment pending against him. The Trooper involved in the incident was transported to Saratoga Hospital and was treated for his injuries.

McEwan is scheduled to be sentenced on April 18. He is expected to receive a sentence of 5 years in a state facility, followed by a probationary release of 5 years.