Halfmoon man going to prison for death threats, having illegal handgun

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- At the end of May, Romano McCain was convicted of illegally owning a handgun with ammunition as well as threatening to kill a baby and two men. He found out Monday he’ll be spending nearly four years in prison and three years probation when he gets out.

The events leading up to McCain’s arrest and conviction started in January 2020 when he told two men on Facebook Messenger that he was going to kill them over money, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He also threatened to kill the baby daughter of one of the men.

On February 23, 2020, they said McCain, 49, from Halfmoon, shot a rifle into a crowd of people at a popular spot for motorsport enthusiasts in North Greenbush. Five days later on February 28, law enforcement acting on a search warrant of McCain’s girlfriend’s house in Latham, found a .38 special caliber revolver and ammunition.

In June 2019 a domestic violence restraining order was placed against McCain, making it illegal for him to have the revolver and ammunition under federal law, the U.S. Attorney Office said.