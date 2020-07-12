Halfmoon man arrested for reportedly stealing car

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Berben, 38, of Halfmoon for reportedly stealing a car in Albany.

Police say they responded to a call of a car reported stolen out of Albany, which was found in Vosburgh Mobile Home Park in Halfmoon on July 11.

As a result of the investigation, Police arrested Berben and charged him with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd Degree (class D felony) and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (class A misdemeanor).

Berben was arraigned via video in Halfmoon Town Court and released on his own recognizance pending further action.