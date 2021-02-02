Halfmoon man arrested for alleged robbery involving BB gun

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested, Loren Hull, 21, of Halfmoon following an investigation into a reported robbery involving a BB gun.

The Sheriff’s Office says Hull was at a home on Woodlawn Avenue in Halfmoon where he reportedly displayed a hand gun and forcibly stole a man’s laptop. He then fled the scene where he was then caught a short time later at his home.

Police say the two did know each other while Hull made claims of purchasing the laptop prior to the incident. Hull was charged with the following:

NYS Penal Law Section 160.10 (2b) Robbery in the Second Degree (C- Felony)

Hull was arraigned and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash and $2,000 bond. He is set to appear in the Town of Halfmoon Court at a later date.