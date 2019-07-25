Halfmoon man arrested after alleged Stewart’s Shop robbery on Independence Day

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Austin J. Patterson, 20, of Halfmoon has been arrested after he turned himself into the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office for an alleged robbery that took place at a Stewart’s Shop in Clifton Park on Route 146.

In a press release, the Sheriff’s Office states that on the Fourth of July, Patterson alleges he went into a Stewart’s Shop in the Rexford area of Clifton Park and stole items from behind the counter.

Officials state that allegedly while Patterson was attempting to leave the Stewart’s he was approached about his non-payment regarding the items. He then flashed a knife to the clerk in a threatening manner and fled the scene.

He was arraigned before the Honorable James Hughes in the Town of Clifton Park Justice Court where he was released to the custody of Saratoga County Pre-Trial Services.

He is facing 1st degree robbery charges and is scheduled to re-appear in the Clifton Park Town Court on August 28, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.