Halfmoon man accused of sending child porn on popular app

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cameron Hennelly, 30, of Halfmoon appeared in federal court on Wednesday to answer a child porn charge. He is accused of sending a video containing child porn on the popular app Kik.

He was arrested on August 28 and has been ordered to be detained pending further proceedings. If convicted, Hennelly faces at least five and up to 20 years in prison, a mandatory term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life, mandatory registration as a sex offender, and a maximum fine of $250,000.

This case is being investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alicia Giglio Suarez. This case is prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse.

