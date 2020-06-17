Halfmoon Farmer’s Market set to open season Wednesday

1  of  2
HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Halfmoon Farmer’s Market will open with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. on June 17.

The Farmer’s Market will be recurring on Wednesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. until September 30.

The market is located at the Abele Memorial Park on Harris Road – across from the Halfmoon Town Hall.

“A variety of farmers, local crafters and vendors will be on hand each week offering locally grown produce, meats and honey, baked goods, eggs, essential oils, facemasks, candles and jewelry and much more! I would like to reassure our customers that all Farmers Market Covid-19 guidelines and precautions set by New York State will be followed. Vendors will be properly spaced and social distance precautions will be implemented. Hand sanitizer will be available to all customers and vendors. We will offer complimentary masks to customers who need them.” said Halfmoon Supervisor Kevin Tollisen.

Some of the vendors in this year’s market include; Abba’s Acres, the Carpenter Farm, and Petuske’s Produce, among others.

The Rollin’ Smoke BBQ food truck will also be on hand each week as well.

