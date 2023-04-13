HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials in the Town of Halfmoon announced Thursday this year’s dates for spring cleaning drop-off at the transfer station. Residents are encouraged to bring items to the Transfer Station to ensure that they are discarded safely and properly.

Dates:

Friday, April 14

Saturday, April 15

Tuesday, April 18

Friday, April 21

Saturday, April 22

Hours of operation for the Transfer Station are Tuesday, 8 a.m. to noon, Friday, noon to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Transfer Station/Highway Garage is located at 322 Route 146, Halfmoon.

Spring Clean-Up fees are $5 for carloads, and $10 for truck/van/trailer loads, with U-Haul vehicles to be priced accordingly. Household trash will be charged at the normal rate. Punch cards can be purchased either at the Town Clerk’s Office or at the Transfer Station at a cost of $30 for 10 punches. Anyone with questions can call (518) 371-7410, extension 2200.

“The winter weather is gone, and spring has finally sprung. The warmer temperatures and longer days present the perfect opportunity to launch an outdoor cleanup project. Halfmoon is a beautiful place, and our annual Spring Clean-Up helps ensure it remains that way. Town residents can take advantage of this service by bringing their items to the Transfer Station to ensure they are disposed of safely and properly. We all have a part to play in keeping Halfmoon a great place to live and the yearly Spring Clean-Up helps us realize this goal,” Halfmoon Town Supervisor Kevin Tollisen said.