ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Those with post-COVID conditions can present various symptoms. Some suffer from fatigue that interferes with daily activities or difficulty breathing. Hair loss is another symptom that can present itself months after receiving a COVID diagnosis.

Hair shedding after an illness is called telogen effluvium. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, this type of shedding usually occurs two or three months after recovering from a health issue—incidents of high fever or illness, including COVID.

Hair loss from COVID can look like clumps of hair coming out while in the shower or too many strands in a hair brush.

Dr. Amit Chopra is a Pulmonologist for the Post Covid Clinic at Albany Medical Center. He said hair loss is a post-COVID symptom many patients present with at Albany Med, and he believes the issue is underreported.

“The hair growth changes from the growth phase to the resting phase, and then you start losing hair very quickly,” Dr. Chopra said. “Within three to four months, you may lose a big chunk of hair. The good news is this is all reversible.”

Dr. Chopra said that hair cells are some of the fastest growing in the body. Thus, the problem should resolve itself in a matter of months when a regular hair cycle returns. However, Dr. Chopra said that a few things could help the process—focusing on eating healthy, taking vitamins, and lowering stress levels.

He added that if the problem persists past six months, it’s a good idea to check in with a dermatologist to see if other factors contribute to the hair loss.